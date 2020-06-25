All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8758 Concourse Ct
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

8758 Concourse Ct

8758 Concourse Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8758 Concourse Ct, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse available for lease in Kearney Mesa in the Spectrum Center community, featuring approximately 1,337 SF over 3 levels. Large storage closet next to garage on entry level. Large, light and bright living and dining room areas feature large windows, beautiful wood like flooring and built-in cabinetry. Large private balcony located off of dining/ kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/ oven, microwave and features ample cabinet space. Separate laundry closet located off of kitchen includes washer and dryer. Large master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks and shower stall. Amazing location, easy access to freeways and close to shops and restaurants!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2325
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Esplanade at Spectrum/ Kerney Mesa
- PARKING: 2-car tandem garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. Tenant pays all utilities
- YARD: patio
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BEuH7nTXws

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: water and ice dispenser at refrigerator is as is and does not operate
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4791193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8758 Concourse Ct have any available units?
8758 Concourse Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8758 Concourse Ct have?
Some of 8758 Concourse Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8758 Concourse Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8758 Concourse Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8758 Concourse Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8758 Concourse Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8758 Concourse Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8758 Concourse Ct offers parking.
Does 8758 Concourse Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8758 Concourse Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8758 Concourse Ct have a pool?
No, 8758 Concourse Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8758 Concourse Ct have accessible units?
No, 8758 Concourse Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8758 Concourse Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8758 Concourse Ct has units with dishwashers.
