8758 Concourse Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse available for lease in Kearney Mesa in the Spectrum Center community, featuring approximately 1,337 SF over 3 levels. Large storage closet next to garage on entry level. Large, light and bright living and dining room areas feature large windows, beautiful wood like flooring and built-in cabinetry. Large private balcony located off of dining/ kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/ oven, microwave and features ample cabinet space. Separate laundry closet located off of kitchen includes washer and dryer. Large master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks and shower stall. Amazing location, easy access to freeways and close to shops and restaurants!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2325

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Esplanade at Spectrum/ Kerney Mesa

- PARKING: 2-car tandem garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. Tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: patio

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BEuH7nTXws



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: water and ice dispenser at refrigerator is as is and does not operate

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



