8694 New Salem St Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub pet friendly sauna

$2,100 - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo in Mira Mesa - Great Location: This 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom condo is neutral, and bright. This upstairs unit features granite slabs with full height backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous wood floors, ceramic tiles, and newer carpets. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, elegant light fixture, upgraded tile around fireplace, mirrored closets in Master Bath. Washer and Dryer is also included.



Unit has two assigned underground secured parking spots.



Desirable complex with pool, spa, gym, & sauna and is near a park. Close to great school district, shopping, restaurants and Freeway access.



$2,100/month, 1 month security deposit



SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8694-New-Salem-St



We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals.



No Pets Allowed



