Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

8694 New Salem St Unit 202

8694 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8694 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
$2,100 - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo in Mira Mesa - Great Location: This 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom condo is neutral, and bright. This upstairs unit features granite slabs with full height backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous wood floors, ceramic tiles, and newer carpets. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, elegant light fixture, upgraded tile around fireplace, mirrored closets in Master Bath. Washer and Dryer is also included.

Unit has two assigned underground secured parking spots.

Desirable complex with pool, spa, gym, & sauna and is near a park. Close to great school district, shopping, restaurants and Freeway access.

$2,100/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8694-New-Salem-St

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 have any available units?
8694 New Salem St Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 have?
Some of 8694 New Salem St Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
8694 New Salem St Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8694 New Salem St Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
