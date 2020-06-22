All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8690 Aquarius Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8690 Aquarius Dr
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

8690 Aquarius Dr

8690 Aquarius Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8690 Aquarius Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amiable, unfurnished, over 1,000-square-foot SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego.

The homey interior has 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, recessed lighting, a gas-operated fireplace with white-bricks faade, tiled and full wall-to-wall carpet floor, and large windows with blinds that constantly bathed the rooms in fresh air and natural light during the daytime.

The elegant kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop with an intricately patterned tile backsplash, fine white-painted cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage space for utensils, cutleries, foodstuffs, etc., and a stainless-steel oven/range with hood. The comfy bedrooms have built-in shelves and built-in closets, one with mirrored sliding doors. Its bathrooms have installed modern bathroom fixtures, vanity cabinets each are surmounted by framed mirrors, shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel, and a shower/tub combo. There are available hookups for the washer and dryer. It has gas heating for climate control.

Outside, a spacious fenced yard awaits the lucky tenants to enjoy--- a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

It comes with an attached garage.

Pets are welcome on the property. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenants pay for electricity, water, garbage, gas, cable, internet, cleaning, landscaping, and sewage.

Nearby parks:
Mesa Viking Park, Sandburg Park and Canyonside Community Park

Nearby Schools:
Ericson Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 9/10
Sandburg Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 9/10
Rainbow Kids Integral School - 0.42 miles, unrated
Christ The Cornerstone Lutheran Academy - 0.97 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
964 Mira Mesa - Alliant University via MCTS - 0.3 miles
921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 1.0 miles
110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 1.0 miles
237 Rancho Bernardo Sta / UCSD - 1.1 miles

(Within the last year, there was an incident that involved the police and illegal drugs in this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5201744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8690 Aquarius Dr have any available units?
8690 Aquarius Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8690 Aquarius Dr have?
Some of 8690 Aquarius Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8690 Aquarius Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8690 Aquarius Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8690 Aquarius Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8690 Aquarius Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8690 Aquarius Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8690 Aquarius Dr does offer parking.
Does 8690 Aquarius Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8690 Aquarius Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8690 Aquarius Dr have a pool?
No, 8690 Aquarius Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8690 Aquarius Dr have accessible units?
No, 8690 Aquarius Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8690 Aquarius Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8690 Aquarius Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University