8690 Aquarius Dr

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Amiable, unfurnished, over 1,000-square-foot SINGLE-FAMILY HOME on the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego.



The homey interior has 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, recessed lighting, a gas-operated fireplace with white-bricks faade, tiled and full wall-to-wall carpet floor, and large windows with blinds that constantly bathed the rooms in fresh air and natural light during the daytime.



The elegant kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop with an intricately patterned tile backsplash, fine white-painted cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage space for utensils, cutleries, foodstuffs, etc., and a stainless-steel oven/range with hood. The comfy bedrooms have built-in shelves and built-in closets, one with mirrored sliding doors. Its bathrooms have installed modern bathroom fixtures, vanity cabinets each are surmounted by framed mirrors, shower stall enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel, and a shower/tub combo. There are available hookups for the washer and dryer. It has gas heating for climate control.



Outside, a spacious fenced yard awaits the lucky tenants to enjoy--- a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



It comes with an attached garage.



Pets are welcome on the property. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenants pay for electricity, water, garbage, gas, cable, internet, cleaning, landscaping, and sewage.



Nearby parks:

Mesa Viking Park, Sandburg Park and Canyonside Community Park



Nearby Schools:

Ericson Elementary School - 0.18 miles, 9/10

Sandburg Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 9/10

Rainbow Kids Integral School - 0.42 miles, unrated

Christ The Cornerstone Lutheran Academy - 0.97 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

964 Mira Mesa - Alliant University via MCTS - 0.3 miles

921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 1.0 miles

110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 1.0 miles

237 Rancho Bernardo Sta / UCSD - 1.1 miles



(Within the last year, there was an incident that involved the police and illegal drugs in this home.



No Pets Allowed



