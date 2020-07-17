8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Jr-1 Bedroom Condo Available in La Jolla Village! - Spacious jr-1 bedroom condo available in the beautiful community of La Jolla Village! This 504 square feet jr-1 bedroom provides an open concept layout with modern sliding doors to make a private bedroom area, full kitchen, full bathroom and private patio. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit includes 1 assigned off-street parking space. The complex has excellent amenities with a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, on-site laundry and is within minutes to La Jolla Shores beach, major shopping centers and the UCSD campus.

*Unit is unfurnished*



Available: July 12, 2019

Rent: $2,000

Deposit: $2,000

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash service

1 small pet allowed

No smoking.



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE #01272492



(RLNE4951527)