8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F

8680 Via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Location

8680 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jr-1 Bedroom Condo Available in La Jolla Village! - Spacious jr-1 bedroom condo available in the beautiful community of La Jolla Village! This 504 square feet jr-1 bedroom provides an open concept layout with modern sliding doors to make a private bedroom area, full kitchen, full bathroom and private patio. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit includes 1 assigned off-street parking space. The complex has excellent amenities with a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, on-site laundry and is within minutes to La Jolla Shores beach, major shopping centers and the UCSD campus.
*Unit is unfurnished*

Available: July 12, 2019
Rent: $2,000
Deposit: $2,000
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash service
1 small pet allowed
No smoking.

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE #01272492

(RLNE4951527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F have any available units?
8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F have?
Some of 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F offers parking.
Does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F has a pool.
Does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F have accessible units?
No, 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 8680 VIA MALLORCA Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
