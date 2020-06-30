All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 862 Prospect Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
862 Prospect Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

862 Prospect Street

862 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

862 Prospect Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
Sanctuary in the heart of La Jolla - newly renovated luxury penthouse with ocean views from every room. Spacious floor plan encompassing the entire top level of a quiet boutique building. Access by private elevator from gated parking. New top end appliances, refinished cabinetry, quartz counters, central HVAC, carpets, bath fixtures, closet organizers, paint, laundry, & more. Approx. 600sf of view decks overlook the village scene & majestic Pacific. Supremely walkable. Lock and go with ease & security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Prospect Street have any available units?
862 Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Prospect Street have?
Some of 862 Prospect Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
862 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 862 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 862 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 862 Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 862 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Prospect Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 862 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 862 Prospect Street have accessible units?
Yes, 862 Prospect Street has accessible units.
Does 862 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University