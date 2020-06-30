862 Prospect Street

Amenities

Sanctuary in the heart of La Jolla - newly renovated luxury penthouse with ocean views from every room. Spacious floor plan encompassing the entire top level of a quiet boutique building. Access by private elevator from gated parking. New top end appliances, refinished cabinetry, quartz counters, central HVAC, carpets, bath fixtures, closet organizers, paint, laundry, & more. Approx. 600sf of view decks overlook the village scene & majestic Pacific. Supremely walkable. Lock and go with ease & security.