8613 Via Mallorca

Amenities
Gorgeous, New Designer Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets. Plus, Serving Counter & Sunny Breakfast Area. Move-In Cond.-Freshly detailed, Rare, Largest 3 Bedroom "C" plan at Cape La Jolla Gardens Townhome. West of 5. Hard surface flooring. Open sky lit "gallery" between Dual Master Bedrooms each with Bath on second level. 3rd BR/Den 1st level. Huge, enclosed private patio. Frpl. in LR, A/C, 2 Car Garage plus Storage Rm. Community Pool/Spa and Exercise Room. Walk to UCSD and Shopping Heaven! Call 858-349-8494