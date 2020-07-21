All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:18 AM

8613 Via Mallorca

8613 via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Location

8613 via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous, New Designer Kitchen with Shaker Cabinets. Plus, Serving Counter & Sunny Breakfast Area. Move-In Cond.-Freshly detailed, Rare, Largest 3 Bedroom "C" plan at Cape La Jolla Gardens Townhome. West of 5. Hard surface flooring. Open sky lit "gallery" between Dual Master Bedrooms each with Bath on second level. 3rd BR/Den 1st level. Huge, enclosed private patio. Frpl. in LR, A/C, 2 Car Garage plus Storage Rm. Community Pool/Spa and Exercise Room. Walk to UCSD and Shopping Heaven! Call 858-349-8494

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 Via Mallorca have any available units?
8613 Via Mallorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8613 Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8613 Via Mallorca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8613 Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8613 Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8613 Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8613 Via Mallorca offer parking?
Yes, 8613 Via Mallorca offers parking.
Does 8613 Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8613 Via Mallorca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8613 Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8613 Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8613 Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8613 Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.
