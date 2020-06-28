8604 Eames St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Serra Mesa - 4-Br. House - 92123 - Exceptional home on a quiet residential street. Excellent landscaping with grass yards, tropical plants, fruit trees and lots of roses. Gardener included. Big living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace. Refrigerator without warranty. Ceiling fans. Bedrooms have sloped ceilings, plantation-type blinds. Interior laundry room. Big back yard with a large patio and fruit trees. 1 block to elementary schools. Easy access to freeways and shopping.



No pets.

1-Year Lease.

No Smoking.



Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see it! 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

92123



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3522389)