San Diego, CA
8604 Eames St.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

8604 Eames St.

8604 Eames Street · No Longer Available
Location

8604 Eames Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

Serra Mesa - 4-Br. House - 92123 - Exceptional home on a quiet residential street. Excellent landscaping with grass yards, tropical plants, fruit trees and lots of roses. Gardener included. Big living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace. Refrigerator without warranty. Ceiling fans. Bedrooms have sloped ceilings, plantation-type blinds. Interior laundry room. Big back yard with a large patio and fruit trees. 1 block to elementary schools. Easy access to freeways and shopping.

No pets.
1-Year Lease.
No Smoking.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see it! 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.
92123

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3522389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Eames St. have any available units?
8604 Eames St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?

What amenities does 8604 Eames St. have?
Some of 8604 Eames St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Eames St. currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Eames St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Eames St. pet-friendly?
No, 8604 Eames St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8604 Eames St. offer parking?
No, 8604 Eames St. does not offer parking.
Does 8604 Eames St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Eames St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Eames St. have a pool?
No, 8604 Eames St. does not have a pool.
Does 8604 Eames St. have accessible units?
No, 8604 Eames St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Eames St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8604 Eames St. does not have units with dishwashers.
