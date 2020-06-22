Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8597 Noeline Ave Available 02/01/19 MidCentury 3 Bedroom in Central Location! - Absolutely gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom home! This mid-century 3 bedroom home has been renovated floor to ceiling. Floor plan features and open & spacious living room that leads to the designer kitchen. French doors lead to en extra large family room. The modern kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. New wood flooring, new windows, newer carpet, a re-tiled fireplace, and RV parking! Property comes with fridge, washer, dryer hook ups and central heat and air conditioning. Great location with easy access to the 125 and 54 freeways for convenient commuting. Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547



(RLNE4623275)