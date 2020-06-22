All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8597 Noeline Ave

8597 Noeline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8597 Noeline Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8597 Noeline Ave Available 02/01/19 MidCentury 3 Bedroom in Central Location! - Absolutely gorgeous remodeled 3 bedroom home! This mid-century 3 bedroom home has been renovated floor to ceiling. Floor plan features and open & spacious living room that leads to the designer kitchen. French doors lead to en extra large family room. The modern kitchen includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and dark wood cabinets. New wood flooring, new windows, newer carpet, a re-tiled fireplace, and RV parking! Property comes with fridge, washer, dryer hook ups and central heat and air conditioning. Great location with easy access to the 125 and 54 freeways for convenient commuting. Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547

(RLNE4623275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8597 Noeline Ave have any available units?
8597 Noeline Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8597 Noeline Ave have?
Some of 8597 Noeline Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8597 Noeline Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8597 Noeline Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8597 Noeline Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8597 Noeline Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8597 Noeline Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8597 Noeline Ave does offer parking.
Does 8597 Noeline Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8597 Noeline Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8597 Noeline Ave have a pool?
No, 8597 Noeline Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8597 Noeline Ave have accessible units?
No, 8597 Noeline Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8597 Noeline Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8597 Noeline Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
