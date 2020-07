Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

La Jolla, Furnished Townhouse Short Term Furnished Rental Starting June 1, 2019 thru December 31, 2019. Possible earlier occupancy after May 15, 2019. $2950/M. Beautifully Updated! Perfect for those needing immediate separate housing while resolving personal issues, visiting local College Educators or Temporary Residence While Rehabbing. Available for a lease period between June 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019. Rare "West of 5" Call to show - David Heller 858-349-8494