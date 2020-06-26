All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8582 Summerdale Rd. #153
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

8582 Summerdale Rd. #153

8582 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8582 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 Available 03/08/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Mira Mesa - - Heritage @ Concord Square HOA
- Wood Floors Throughout
- Frig Included
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Water and Trash Paid
- Carport Parking

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4997861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 have any available units?
8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 currently offering any rent specials?
8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 pet-friendly?
No, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 offer parking?
Yes, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 offers parking.
Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 have a pool?
No, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 does not have a pool.
Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 have accessible units?
No, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 does not have accessible units.
Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8582 Summerdale Rd. #153 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University