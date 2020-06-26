All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
8571 Onalaska Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

8571 Onalaska Avenue

8571 Onalaska Avenue
Location

8571 Onalaska Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
8571 Onalaska Avenue Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom Serra Mesa Home! Call today! - This home is located in Serra Mesa, close to the best of everything San Diego has to offer! Conveniently located between two interstates, I-15 and I-805 you have accessibility to anywhere in San Diego. It is also close to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport and the SDCCU Stadium and minutes from the beach. This 1,135 square foot home boasts hardwood flooring throughout, it is freshly painted and the bathrooms have been upgraded with a fresh modern look. The living room features custom crafted vaulted wood ceilings that make the living area feel spacious! The kitchen is a Chef's dream! Stainless steel appliances including a gas stove with a vent hood, side by side refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stunning granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinetry are perfect for ease of cleaning and cooking gourmet meals satisfying your inner foodie! As you stroll down the hall, to your left is a bathroom upgraded with new tile work and beautiful finishes. This hallway also boasts plenty of storage! The master is the first bedroom on the left with a sliding glass patio door that leads out to the back yard. This master also includes a newly upgraded bathroom for your convenience. The two bedrooms are located to the right of the hallway. The back bedroom also features access to the backyard and the other has a spacious closet. All rooms feature ceiling fans and dual pane windows!

Don't miss out on this beautiful home, call today for an appointment to see it!

*Utilities not included *Renters insurance required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4956838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8571 Onalaska Avenue have any available units?
8571 Onalaska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8571 Onalaska Avenue have?
Some of 8571 Onalaska Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8571 Onalaska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8571 Onalaska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8571 Onalaska Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8571 Onalaska Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8571 Onalaska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8571 Onalaska Avenue offers parking.
Does 8571 Onalaska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8571 Onalaska Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8571 Onalaska Avenue have a pool?
No, 8571 Onalaska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8571 Onalaska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8571 Onalaska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8571 Onalaska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8571 Onalaska Avenue has units with dishwashers.
