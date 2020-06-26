Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

8571 Onalaska Avenue Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Three Bedroom Serra Mesa Home! Call today! - This home is located in Serra Mesa, close to the best of everything San Diego has to offer! Conveniently located between two interstates, I-15 and I-805 you have accessibility to anywhere in San Diego. It is also close to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport and the SDCCU Stadium and minutes from the beach. This 1,135 square foot home boasts hardwood flooring throughout, it is freshly painted and the bathrooms have been upgraded with a fresh modern look. The living room features custom crafted vaulted wood ceilings that make the living area feel spacious! The kitchen is a Chef's dream! Stainless steel appliances including a gas stove with a vent hood, side by side refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stunning granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinetry are perfect for ease of cleaning and cooking gourmet meals satisfying your inner foodie! As you stroll down the hall, to your left is a bathroom upgraded with new tile work and beautiful finishes. This hallway also boasts plenty of storage! The master is the first bedroom on the left with a sliding glass patio door that leads out to the back yard. This master also includes a newly upgraded bathroom for your convenience. The two bedrooms are located to the right of the hallway. The back bedroom also features access to the backyard and the other has a spacious closet. All rooms feature ceiling fans and dual pane windows!



Don't miss out on this beautiful home, call today for an appointment to see it!



*Utilities not included *Renters insurance required



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4956838)