8558 Villa La Jolla Dr

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

A very nice one bedroom apartment in Villa La Jolla, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, separate dining areas, and high ceiling. Good location near to UCSD campus, and walking distance (within 10 min) to supermarket, restaurants, CVS pharmacy, and La Jolla Village Square shopping center. There is gym, swimming pool in the community.



This one bedroom unit is for sublease with lease period about 10 months. The unit is on top floor with good view to the spa area.



Please contact me by email or call me for details



Thanks