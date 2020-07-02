8548 Park Run Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Home for rent in sought after Park Village! Our home is 1615 square feet, single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath and fully remodeled. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room/dining room. Family room with stone gas fireplace. Granite countertops throughout. Newly installed flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Sliding door in family room and Master bedroom. Walk in closet in master with closet organizer. New windows and doors. Indoor laundry room. Two car garage. Low maintenance backyard great for entertaining with large overhang with electrical for TV and a gas fire pit. Newly installed A/C, heater and water heater. Solar power.



Gardener included in rent.