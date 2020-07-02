All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

8548 Park Run Road

8548 Park Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

8548 Park Run Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
garage
Home for rent in sought after Park Village! Our home is 1615 square feet, single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath and fully remodeled. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room/dining room. Family room with stone gas fireplace. Granite countertops throughout. Newly installed flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Sliding door in family room and Master bedroom. Walk in closet in master with closet organizer. New windows and doors. Indoor laundry room. Two car garage. Low maintenance backyard great for entertaining with large overhang with electrical for TV and a gas fire pit. Newly installed A/C, heater and water heater. Solar power.

Gardener included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 Park Run Road have any available units?
8548 Park Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8548 Park Run Road have?
Some of 8548 Park Run Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 Park Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
8548 Park Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 Park Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 8548 Park Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8548 Park Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 8548 Park Run Road offers parking.
Does 8548 Park Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8548 Park Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 Park Run Road have a pool?
No, 8548 Park Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 8548 Park Run Road have accessible units?
No, 8548 Park Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 Park Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8548 Park Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.

