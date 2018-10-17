All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8528 Old Stonefield Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8528 Old Stonefield Chase
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

8528 Old Stonefield Chase

8528 Old Stonefield Chase · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8528 Old Stonefield Chase, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8528 Old Stonefield Chase · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous Del Sur Home Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://youtu.be/1x-yL6yRr_I
Or call 858-239-0600

MOVE IN BY JUNE 15TH AND RECEIVE $250 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! You will love this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, home with approx.2,206 sqft and a huge third story loft and spacious 2 car garage. This home rests in the Del Sur community of Mandolin on a fully fenced lot. The house is located in the coveted Poway Unified School District and is nearby area schools. This home features a separate dining area, grand chefs dream kitchen with gorgeous dark wood, granite counter tops, over-sized center island with lots of added storage space, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner professional style gas cook top. Magnificent formal entry leads to the sophisticated and elegant living room with a beautiful gas fireplace that is perfect for those cozy San Diego nights. A French door leads to a private inner patio and backyard area that is perfect for entertaining. There are also two large balconies upstairs. The living room boasts a gorgeous gas fireplace, entertainment niche and lots of space. The expansive master bedroom and additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor along with the separate laundry room of this smartly laid-out home. The spacious master bath features an over-sized soaking tub, generous sized shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Other upgrades include raised panel doors throughout, decorator window treatments, air conditioning, multi-media outlets, designer paint, tile and premium carpeting throughout. The home is near Poway Unified Schools, Upscale shopping, parks, hiking trails and many beautiful amenities. Close to the 56 and the 5 for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful Del Mar and La Jolla beaches.Tenant will have access to the expansive community pools/spas, tot lot and other community amenities. Small dog are considered with prior approval of the owner. No Smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information or to arrange for a personal showing.
CA BRE# 01859951

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4677919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase have any available units?
8528 Old Stonefield Chase has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase have?
Some of 8528 Old Stonefield Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 Old Stonefield Chase currently offering any rent specials?
8528 Old Stonefield Chase isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 Old Stonefield Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 8528 Old Stonefield Chase is pet friendly.
Does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase offer parking?
Yes, 8528 Old Stonefield Chase does offer parking.
Does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8528 Old Stonefield Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase have a pool?
Yes, 8528 Old Stonefield Chase has a pool.
Does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase have accessible units?
No, 8528 Old Stonefield Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 Old Stonefield Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 8528 Old Stonefield Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8528 Old Stonefield Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity