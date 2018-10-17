8528 Old Stonefield Chase

Amenities

Fabulous Del Sur Home Available Now!

MOVE IN BY JUNE 15TH AND RECEIVE $250 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! You will love this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, home with approx.2,206 sqft and a huge third story loft and spacious 2 car garage. This home rests in the Del Sur community of Mandolin on a fully fenced lot. The house is located in the coveted Poway Unified School District and is nearby area schools. This home features a separate dining area, grand chefs dream kitchen with gorgeous dark wood, granite counter tops, over-sized center island with lots of added storage space, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner professional style gas cook top. Magnificent formal entry leads to the sophisticated and elegant living room with a beautiful gas fireplace that is perfect for those cozy San Diego nights. A French door leads to a private inner patio and backyard area that is perfect for entertaining. There are also two large balconies upstairs. The living room boasts a gorgeous gas fireplace, entertainment niche and lots of space. The expansive master bedroom and additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor along with the separate laundry room of this smartly laid-out home. The spacious master bath features an over-sized soaking tub, generous sized shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Other upgrades include raised panel doors throughout, decorator window treatments, air conditioning, multi-media outlets, designer paint, tile and premium carpeting throughout. The home is near Poway Unified Schools, Upscale shopping, parks, hiking trails and many beautiful amenities. Close to the 56 and the 5 for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful Del Mar and La Jolla beaches.Tenant will have access to the expansive community pools/spas, tot lot and other community amenities. Small dog are considered with prior approval of the owner. No Smoking, please.



No Cats Allowed



