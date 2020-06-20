All apartments in San Diego
850 Beech Street #1402

850 Beech St · No Longer Available
Location

850 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Downtown - Amazing 2bd+Den Condo on Cortez Hill!! - Click here to view 3D tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=n75xuGbfCGb

This is urban living at its finest! This 2bd/2bath + Den (or 3rd bedroom) condo features one of the largest floor plans (nearly 1700 sq. ft.) in Discovery. This is an end-unit with floor to ceiling windows on 3 sides. Enjoy luxury resort style living with amazing panoramic views of downtown San Diego from every room. Features include granite counter tops, tile flooring throughout the living area. large master suite, 2 private balconies, ample storage space and 2 assigned underground parking spaces. All appliances included. Building amenities include a heated lap pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna/steam room, BBQ's, and a club house.

TERMS:
-Minimum 12 month lease
-Tenant is responsible for SDG&E, Cable/Internet
-Tenant is required to pay applicable move-in/move-out fees
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-Sorry, No Pets

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2435152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Beech Street #1402 have any available units?
850 Beech Street #1402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Beech Street #1402 have?
Some of 850 Beech Street #1402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Beech Street #1402 currently offering any rent specials?
850 Beech Street #1402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Beech Street #1402 pet-friendly?
No, 850 Beech Street #1402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 850 Beech Street #1402 offer parking?
Yes, 850 Beech Street #1402 offers parking.
Does 850 Beech Street #1402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Beech Street #1402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Beech Street #1402 have a pool?
Yes, 850 Beech Street #1402 has a pool.
Does 850 Beech Street #1402 have accessible units?
No, 850 Beech Street #1402 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Beech Street #1402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Beech Street #1402 has units with dishwashers.
