850 Beech Street #1402

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna

Downtown - Amazing 2bd+Den Condo on Cortez Hill!! - Click here to view 3D tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=n75xuGbfCGb



This is urban living at its finest! This 2bd/2bath + Den (or 3rd bedroom) condo features one of the largest floor plans (nearly 1700 sq. ft.) in Discovery. This is an end-unit with floor to ceiling windows on 3 sides. Enjoy luxury resort style living with amazing panoramic views of downtown San Diego from every room. Features include granite counter tops, tile flooring throughout the living area. large master suite, 2 private balconies, ample storage space and 2 assigned underground parking spaces. All appliances included. Building amenities include a heated lap pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, sauna/steam room, BBQ's, and a club house.



TERMS:

-Minimum 12 month lease

-Tenant is responsible for SDG&E, Cable/Internet

-Tenant is required to pay applicable move-in/move-out fees

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service

-Sorry, No Pets



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



