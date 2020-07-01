8460 New Salem Street Unit 35

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking pool internet access

Discount / Promo: $300 MI discount



Book a showing in this condo unit in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego, California now! It has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It boasts close proximity to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and shops along the Mira Mesa Boulevard-Camino Ruiz intersection. Inside, the unit features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have hardwood floors. Speaking of the kitchen, you will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by smooth granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has electric heating, AC, and ceiling fans for climate control. The bedrooms are bright and cozy with ample storage space. For your convenience, a covered carport is included as well as in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs.



Get a move-in discount of $300 if you sign a lease and move in by February.



Nearby parks:

Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa Park and Recreation Center and Mesa Viking Park



Nearby Schools:

Mira Mesa High School - 0.5 miles, 9/10

Challenger Middle School - 0.88 miles, 9/10

Ericson Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 9/10

Hickman Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

964 Mira Mesa - Alliant University via MCTS - 0.2 miles

921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 0.3 miles

110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 0.3 miles

237 Rancho Bernardo Sta / UCSD - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633958)