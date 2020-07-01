All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8460 New Salem Street Unit 35
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

8460 New Salem Street Unit 35

8460 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8460 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
pool
internet access
Discount / Promo: $300 MI discount

Book a showing in this condo unit in the Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego, California now! It has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It boasts close proximity to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and shops along the Mira Mesa Boulevard-Camino Ruiz intersection. Inside, the unit features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have hardwood floors. Speaking of the kitchen, you will definitely have a great time cooking in this lovely kitchen surrounded by smooth granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has electric heating, AC, and ceiling fans for climate control. The bedrooms are bright and cozy with ample storage space. For your convenience, a covered carport is included as well as in-unit washer and dryer for your laundry needs.

Get a move-in discount of $300 if you sign a lease and move in by February.

Nearby parks:
Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa Park and Recreation Center and Mesa Viking Park

Nearby Schools:
Mira Mesa High School - 0.5 miles, 9/10
Challenger Middle School - 0.88 miles, 9/10
Ericson Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 9/10
Hickman Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
964 Mira Mesa - Alliant University via MCTS - 0.2 miles
921 UTC - Miramar College Transit Station - 0.3 miles
110 Mira Mesa - Downtown via Hwy 163 - 0.3 miles
237 Rancho Bernardo Sta / UCSD - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633958)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 have any available units?
8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 have?
Some of 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 currently offering any rent specials?
8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 pet-friendly?
No, 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 offer parking?
Yes, 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 offers parking.
Does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 have a pool?
Yes, 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 has a pool.
Does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 have accessible units?
No, 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8460 New Salem Street Unit 35 has units with dishwashers.

