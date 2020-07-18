All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
8445 Westmore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8445 Westmore Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

8445 Westmore Road

8445 Westmore Road · (858) 792-9929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8445 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
One year lease. $1800 per month for the first 6 months, then $1890 for the remaining lease. Water is included. Must have good credit. On first floor. spacious balcony. Gas stove. Bright and airy corner lot. Laundry facility is in the complex. Totally remodeled several years ago with new bathrooms, vanity and kitchen, granite counter top, new cabinet and stainless sink. There is no carpet, porcelain tile thru out. Window A/C. Quiet location. One assigned parking space. 2 main bedroom suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8445 Westmore Road have any available units?
8445 Westmore Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8445 Westmore Road have?
Some of 8445 Westmore Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8445 Westmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
8445 Westmore Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8445 Westmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 8445 Westmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8445 Westmore Road offer parking?
Yes, 8445 Westmore Road offers parking.
Does 8445 Westmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8445 Westmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8445 Westmore Road have a pool?
Yes, 8445 Westmore Road has a pool.
Does 8445 Westmore Road have accessible units?
No, 8445 Westmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8445 Westmore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8445 Westmore Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyEast VillageNorth ParkRancho PenasquitosRancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University