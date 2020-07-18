8445 Westmore Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

One year lease. $1800 per month for the first 6 months, then $1890 for the remaining lease. Water is included. Must have good credit. On first floor. spacious balcony. Gas stove. Bright and airy corner lot. Laundry facility is in the complex. Totally remodeled several years ago with new bathrooms, vanity and kitchen, granite counter top, new cabinet and stainless sink. There is no carpet, porcelain tile thru out. Window A/C. Quiet location. One assigned parking space. 2 main bedroom suite