San Diego, CA
8358 Glen Vista Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

8358 Glen Vista Court

8358 Glen Vista Court · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

8358 Glen Vista Court, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bedroom with a bonus Room! - Bright & Beautiful House with Fireplace available now! With over 1700 sq ft of space this house is sure to take your breath away! Situated in Paradise Hills near freeway 54 is only the beginning! The house features double pane windows, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen with a bay window,, beautiful patio and yard perfect for entertaining, spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, 2 car garage, washer and dryer and much more! Tour today, Move in Tomorrow!

(RLNE5810987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 Glen Vista Court have any available units?
8358 Glen Vista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8358 Glen Vista Court have?
Some of 8358 Glen Vista Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 Glen Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
8358 Glen Vista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 Glen Vista Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8358 Glen Vista Court is pet friendly.
Does 8358 Glen Vista Court offer parking?
Yes, 8358 Glen Vista Court offers parking.
Does 8358 Glen Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8358 Glen Vista Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 Glen Vista Court have a pool?
No, 8358 Glen Vista Court does not have a pool.
Does 8358 Glen Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 8358 Glen Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 Glen Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8358 Glen Vista Court does not have units with dishwashers.

