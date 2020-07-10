8358 Glen Vista Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bedroom with a bonus Room! - Bright & Beautiful House with Fireplace available now! With over 1700 sq ft of space this house is sure to take your breath away! Situated in Paradise Hills near freeway 54 is only the beginning! The house features double pane windows, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen with a bay window,, beautiful patio and yard perfect for entertaining, spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, 2 car garage, washer and dryer and much more! Tour today, Move in Tomorrow!



(RLNE5810987)