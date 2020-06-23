All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 Park Blvd.

830 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

830 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Nice, partially renovated, modern studio in East Village. On the second floor, fully furnished with all new furniture featuring a queen bed, new, full kitchen with all new appliances and a bathroom with new fixtures and vanity. It also features a beautiful rooftop terrace with a BBQ grill, a sink and tables & chairs.
Available for monthly rental with utilities & internet all included. Perfectly located in walking distance to the famous Gaslamp Quarter, the Convention Center, beaches and many other attractions. East Village is up and coming and like in many other downtown areas, there are currently some homeless people and some construction going on around the building but 830 Park is still the BEST VALUE in Downtown San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Park Blvd. have any available units?
830 Park Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Park Blvd. have?
Some of 830 Park Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Park Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
830 Park Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Park Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 830 Park Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 830 Park Blvd. offer parking?
No, 830 Park Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 830 Park Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Park Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Park Blvd. have a pool?
No, 830 Park Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 830 Park Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 830 Park Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Park Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Park Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
