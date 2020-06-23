830 Park Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Nice, partially renovated, modern studio in East Village. On the second floor, fully furnished with all new furniture featuring a queen bed, new, full kitchen with all new appliances and a bathroom with new fixtures and vanity. It also features a beautiful rooftop terrace with a BBQ grill, a sink and tables & chairs.

Available for monthly rental with utilities & internet all included. Perfectly located in walking distance to the famous Gaslamp Quarter, the Convention Center, beaches and many other attractions. East Village is up and coming and like in many other downtown areas, there are currently some homeless people and some construction going on around the building but 830 Park is still the BEST VALUE in Downtown San Diego.