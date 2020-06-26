All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM

828 Ostend Ct

828 Ostend Court · No Longer Available
Location

828 Ostend Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy your summer! Sleeps 8-10 Beautifully renovated. Vacation rental available from June 7 to Aug 15, 2020. Wide open kitchen floor plan perfect for entertaining. All new cabinets & Quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, new flooring & windows throughout. Custom tile bathrooms new vanities in all 3 bathrooms. Private bedroom and bathroom on each of the 3 levels. Attached 2 door garage with room for bikes and water sports storage. Perfect central location. Steps to beach and bay. Close to great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Ostend Ct have any available units?
828 Ostend Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Ostend Ct have?
Some of 828 Ostend Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Ostend Ct currently offering any rent specials?
828 Ostend Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Ostend Ct pet-friendly?
No, 828 Ostend Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 828 Ostend Ct offer parking?
Yes, 828 Ostend Ct offers parking.
Does 828 Ostend Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Ostend Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Ostend Ct have a pool?
No, 828 Ostend Ct does not have a pool.
Does 828 Ostend Ct have accessible units?
No, 828 Ostend Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Ostend Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Ostend Ct has units with dishwashers.
