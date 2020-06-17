All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

825 W Beech St

825 West Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 West Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
You will love this gorgeous fully furnished contemporary townhome style condo is highly upgraded with dark walnut wood floors throughout and granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom PLUS an office with 2.5 bathrooms. Enjoy entertaining from the spectacular 400+ sq. ft. patio which includes breathtaking city & water views. Breeza also has a great rooftop deck, swimming pool, spa, gym and community room. Two assigned underground parking spaces. Ideal for Corporate Rental or Relocation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 W Beech St have any available units?
825 W Beech St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 W Beech St have?
Some of 825 W Beech St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 W Beech St currently offering any rent specials?
825 W Beech St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 W Beech St pet-friendly?
No, 825 W Beech St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 825 W Beech St offer parking?
Yes, 825 W Beech St offers parking.
Does 825 W Beech St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 W Beech St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 W Beech St have a pool?
Yes, 825 W Beech St has a pool.
Does 825 W Beech St have accessible units?
No, 825 W Beech St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 W Beech St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 W Beech St has units with dishwashers.
