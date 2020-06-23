All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

825-405 W Beech Street

825 W Beech St · No Longer Available
Location

825 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Downtown, 825 W. Beech St #405, Top Floor, Nice Views, Controlled Access Parking Garage, AC, Community Pool, Spa & Fitness - You wont believe this amazing top floor unit just a block away from where the Star of India is docked. Triple pane windows. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Kitchen has sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with access to the balcony and great views. Half bathroom downstairs has a granite vanity. Bedroom #1 has views of downtown and partial harbor views. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors, granite vanity and nice views of the harbor

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3312780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825-405 W Beech Street have any available units?
825-405 W Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 825-405 W Beech Street have?
Some of 825-405 W Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825-405 W Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
825-405 W Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825-405 W Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 825-405 W Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 825-405 W Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 825-405 W Beech Street offers parking.
Does 825-405 W Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825-405 W Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825-405 W Beech Street have a pool?
Yes, 825-405 W Beech Street has a pool.
Does 825-405 W Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 825-405 W Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825-405 W Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825-405 W Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
