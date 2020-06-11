All apartments in San Diego
8211 Station Village Unit 1110

8211 Station Village Lane · (619) 866-3400 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8211 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
8211 Station Village Unit 1110 Available 09/07/20 Furnished 3 bed 2 bath at the Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley. Fully furnished 3-bedroom 2 bath. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, sliding glass doors in kitchen lead to large balcony.

The Master bath has double sink vanity and sunken tub. Large windows keeps the home bright. Washer and dryer in unit.

At The Lido you have access to a gorgeous clubhouse that features a full-size kitchen, fireplace, pool table, flat-screen plasma TV, lounge area, bike storage room and much more. You also have a fitness center, two swimming pools and spa located conveniently throughout the property. The pool areas offer lounge chairs, tanning chairs, and even barbecues.

Step outside your door to paved walkway along the San Diego River that the property is connected to and allows residents to enjoy nature without leaving their own backyard. The Lido is centrally located with convenient access to the Mission Valley Mall, University of San Diego, San Diego State, local freeways, and the trolley.

Short or long term lease option available. Security deposit may be required.
Professionally managed by WeLesae. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call us 619-866-3400 ext. 2 for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 have any available units?
8211 Station Village Unit 1110 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 have?
Some of 8211 Station Village Unit 1110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 currently offering any rent specials?
8211 Station Village Unit 1110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 pet-friendly?
No, 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 offer parking?
Yes, 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 does offer parking.
Does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 have a pool?
Yes, 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 has a pool.
Does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 have accessible units?
No, 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8211 Station Village Unit 1110 does not have units with dishwashers.
