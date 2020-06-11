Amenities

8211 Station Village Unit 1110 Available 09/07/20 Furnished 3 bed 2 bath at the Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley. Fully furnished 3-bedroom 2 bath. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, sliding glass doors in kitchen lead to large balcony.



The Master bath has double sink vanity and sunken tub. Large windows keeps the home bright. Washer and dryer in unit.



At The Lido you have access to a gorgeous clubhouse that features a full-size kitchen, fireplace, pool table, flat-screen plasma TV, lounge area, bike storage room and much more. You also have a fitness center, two swimming pools and spa located conveniently throughout the property. The pool areas offer lounge chairs, tanning chairs, and even barbecues.



Step outside your door to paved walkway along the San Diego River that the property is connected to and allows residents to enjoy nature without leaving their own backyard. The Lido is centrally located with convenient access to the Mission Valley Mall, University of San Diego, San Diego State, local freeways, and the trolley.



Short or long term lease option available. Security deposit may be required.

Professionally managed by WeLesae. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call us 619-866-3400 ext. 2 for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



