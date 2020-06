Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Fully furnished one-level unit with large patio, laundry in unit, and parking space in gated garage. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Steps to beach, shops, cafes & shopping. Community Tennis, pool, spa & gym. Call for available dates. Rent is $8,000 for July and $8,000 for August. $4,500 for other months. Minimum lease term is one month. Long-term rents for $3750.