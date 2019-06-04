8106 Caminito Sonoma

Amenities
Tenant just moved out and it is vacant. Conveniently located town home in the coastal community, Southpointe community. Stainless sink, range/stove/hood & dishwasher. Balcony off of the living room. Relax in the master suite w/ walk-in closet, Enjoy the largest floor plan in the comm. fireplace in the living room. Patio with own yard, Community pool/spa/club house. Walk to shopping/restaurants. Pictures were taken before the current tenant moved in. This property will be ready to move-in by 6/15/20.