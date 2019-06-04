All apartments in San Diego
8106 Caminito Sonoma

Location

8106 Caminito Sonoma, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Tenant just moved out and it is vacant. Conveniently located town home in the coastal community, Southpointe community. Stainless sink, range/stove/hood & dishwasher. Balcony off of the living room. Relax in the master suite w/ walk-in closet, Enjoy the largest floor plan in the comm. fireplace in the living room. Patio with own yard, Community pool/spa/club house. Walk to shopping/restaurants. Pictures were taken before the current tenant moved in. This property will be ready to move-in by 6/15/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 Caminito Sonoma have any available units?
8106 Caminito Sonoma has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8106 Caminito Sonoma have?
Some of 8106 Caminito Sonoma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 Caminito Sonoma currently offering any rent specials?
8106 Caminito Sonoma isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 Caminito Sonoma pet-friendly?
No, 8106 Caminito Sonoma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8106 Caminito Sonoma offer parking?
No, 8106 Caminito Sonoma does not offer parking.
Does 8106 Caminito Sonoma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 Caminito Sonoma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 Caminito Sonoma have a pool?
Yes, 8106 Caminito Sonoma has a pool.
Does 8106 Caminito Sonoma have accessible units?
No, 8106 Caminito Sonoma does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 Caminito Sonoma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 Caminito Sonoma has units with dishwashers.
