8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V

Remodeled 1 bedroom condo - Available Now! - Centrally located & freshly updated private 2nd floor condo! Featuring a beautifully updated kitchen with new counter tops, generously sized remodeled bathroom, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, faucets, newer windows, new flooring & paint throughout!



-Open living room with vaulted ceiling

-Laundry room is down the hall from the unit

-Just steps to the community pool & tennis court

-1 Garage parking spot & 1 reserved outside spot.

-Located near hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Close to freeways and public transit. 8.5 miles to the beach.



Unit is located down the north driveway, all the way at the end building (back of complex)



Monthly rent: $1,650

Security deposit: $1,650

Renter's Insurance Required



1 Small pet OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent

Landscaping, water, & trash pickup included in rent.

Tenants responsible for: electric, gas, internet/cable



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/97e387ad-ffac-4682-9917-9e1b7d66cdaa

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($4,375 combined gross income minimum)

Lease term: 6 Month Lease

Sorry, No smoking & No cosigners



