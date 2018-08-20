All apartments in San Diego
8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V

8034 Linda Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8034 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled 1 bedroom condo - Available Now! - Centrally located & freshly updated private 2nd floor condo! Featuring a beautifully updated kitchen with new counter tops, generously sized remodeled bathroom, new ceiling fans, light fixtures, faucets, newer windows, new flooring & paint throughout!

-Open living room with vaulted ceiling
-Laundry room is down the hall from the unit
-Just steps to the community pool & tennis court
-1 Garage parking spot & 1 reserved outside spot.
-Located near hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Close to freeways and public transit. 8.5 miles to the beach.

Unit is located down the north driveway, all the way at the end building (back of complex)

Monthly rent: $1,650
Security deposit: $1,650
Renter's Insurance Required

1 Small pet OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent
Landscaping, water, & trash pickup included in rent.
Tenants responsible for: electric, gas, internet/cable

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/97e387ad-ffac-4682-9917-9e1b7d66cdaa
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income ($4,375 combined gross income minimum)
Lease term: 6 Month Lease
Sorry, No smoking & No cosigners

(RLNE5248042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V have any available units?
8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V have?
Some of 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V currently offering any rent specials?
8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V pet-friendly?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V is pet friendly.
Does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V offer parking?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V offers parking.
Does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V have a pool?
Yes, 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V has a pool.
Does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V have accessible units?
No, 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V does not have accessible units.
Does 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V have units with dishwashers?
No, 8034 Linda Vista #2V - Linda Vista 2V does not have units with dishwashers.

