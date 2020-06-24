803 Torrance St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2 Bedrooms/3 beds



Furnished 2 Bed/1 bath with views of canyon and city. Rare quiet location with immediate access to downtown Hillcrest, Little Italy, Gas Lamp and all the restaurants, night life and shopping. 5-10 min to most San Diego attractions.



- Pull out queen bed in living room

- Heating/Cooling system - Fans in living room and bedrooms.

- Washer/dryer

- Private patio w furniture

- Easy access to the 5, 8 and 163

- Nearby public transportation- Bus, Trolley, Mass transit hub, Airport

- Less than 5 min drive from downtown

- Less than a mile from UCSD medical Center ( free shuttle to UCSD campus) and Scripps Mercy

- 2 mi to airport, 2.5 to harbor, 3 to Convention Ctr, 6 mi to Ocean Beach, 6 mi to Coronado

- One assigned parking

- No pets or smoking



Rates are for 2 occupants min of 3 months