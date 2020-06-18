Amenities

Hi there!



I have an awesome downtown studio thats available for move in NOW!



I need to move across the country ASAP so Im looking to find someone who can take over my lease until July 2020.



I AM OFFERING TO PAY THE REST OF THIS MONTHS RENT FOR YOU! Live rent-free until Jan 1, 2020!



Come by for a visit to view the place, fill out your online application and once everything is approved, you are free to move in!



About the place:



The unit is a penthouse studio on the 20th floor of The Rey . The building is in Cortez Hill, right off the highway and is walking distance to the Gaslamp District, which is filled will restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping, etc. The unit is well-built and very quiet, which is one of my favorite things about the place!



Your monthly rent would be $1971 + utilities.



To move in there is an application fee (I believe its about $42) + deposit of $500.



Your lease would go until July 9, 2020 and then youll have the option to renew or you can go month-to-month.



Unit includes:



- Full kitchen with modern appliances (dishwasher, microwave, oven, full fridge)

- Washer/Dryer

- AC/Heat

- 1 Large Bathroom

- Lots of closet space

- Large window overlooking the mountains (you can also watch the planes flying in!)

- 1 parking spot in the garage

- Garage storage unit

- Unit is an A1 unit and is 469 sq. ft.



Community amenities include:



- Free wifi in all the common areas throughout the building

- Lots of space to bring your laptop and do work in common areas

- Skydeck with pool, cabanas, fire pits, lounge areas, grills, TVs, ping pong table, etc.

- Awesome gym + free fitness classes (yoga, pilates, zumba)

- Free coffee + tea

- Kombucha and cold brew on tap for purchase anytime

- Monthly community events

- Lots of kind and respectful neighbors (mostly entrepreneurs, working professionals, law students)

- Dog-friendly + cat-friendly



Please let me know if you have any questions or if youd like to schedule a time to come by and check it out!



Thank you!



Tara