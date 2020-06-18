All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 801 A St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
801 A St.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

801 A St.

801 A Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Core-Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

801 A Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Hi there!

I have an awesome downtown studio thats available for move in NOW!

I need to move across the country ASAP so Im looking to find someone who can take over my lease until July 2020.

I AM OFFERING TO PAY THE REST OF THIS MONTHS RENT FOR YOU! Live rent-free until Jan 1, 2020!

Come by for a visit to view the place, fill out your online application and once everything is approved, you are free to move in!

About the place:

The unit is a penthouse studio on the 20th floor of The Rey . The building is in Cortez Hill, right off the highway and is walking distance to the Gaslamp District, which is filled will restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping, etc. The unit is well-built and very quiet, which is one of my favorite things about the place!

Your monthly rent would be $1971 + utilities.

To move in there is an application fee (I believe its about $42) + deposit of $500.

Your lease would go until July 9, 2020 and then youll have the option to renew or you can go month-to-month.

Unit includes:

- Full kitchen with modern appliances (dishwasher, microwave, oven, full fridge)
- Washer/Dryer
- AC/Heat
- 1 Large Bathroom
- Lots of closet space
- Large window overlooking the mountains (you can also watch the planes flying in!)
- 1 parking spot in the garage
- Garage storage unit
- Unit is an A1 unit and is 469 sq. ft.

Community amenities include:

- Free wifi in all the common areas throughout the building
- Lots of space to bring your laptop and do work in common areas
- Skydeck with pool, cabanas, fire pits, lounge areas, grills, TVs, ping pong table, etc.
- Awesome gym + free fitness classes (yoga, pilates, zumba)
- Free coffee + tea
- Kombucha and cold brew on tap for purchase anytime
- Monthly community events
- Lots of kind and respectful neighbors (mostly entrepreneurs, working professionals, law students)
- Dog-friendly + cat-friendly

Please let me know if you have any questions or if youd like to schedule a time to come by and check it out!

Thank you!

Tara

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 A St. have any available units?
801 A St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 A St. have?
Some of 801 A St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 A St. currently offering any rent specials?
801 A St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 A St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 A St. is pet friendly.
Does 801 A St. offer parking?
Yes, 801 A St. offers parking.
Does 801 A St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 A St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 A St. have a pool?
Yes, 801 A St. has a pool.
Does 801 A St. have accessible units?
No, 801 A St. does not have accessible units.
Does 801 A St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 A St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University