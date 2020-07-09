7961 Peach Point Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking e-payments garage

3BR 1BA Upgraded Home. Quiet Street. Large, Fenced Yard. Dog Considered. - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with many modern touches. Bright kitchen has lots of storage. Inviting living area and attractive bedrooms. Huge, fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Security Deposit: $2800.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4033097)