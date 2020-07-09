All apartments in San Diego
7961 Peach Point Ave
7961 Peach Point Ave

7961 Peach Point Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7961 Peach Point Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
3BR 1BA Upgraded Home. Quiet Street. Large, Fenced Yard. Dog Considered. - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with many modern touches. Bright kitchen has lots of storage. Inviting living area and attractive bedrooms. Huge, fenced backyard. Quiet neighborhood. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Security Deposit: $2800.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4033097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7961 Peach Point Ave have any available units?
7961 Peach Point Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7961 Peach Point Ave have?
Some of 7961 Peach Point Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7961 Peach Point Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7961 Peach Point Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7961 Peach Point Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7961 Peach Point Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7961 Peach Point Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7961 Peach Point Ave offers parking.
Does 7961 Peach Point Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7961 Peach Point Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7961 Peach Point Ave have a pool?
No, 7961 Peach Point Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7961 Peach Point Ave have accessible units?
No, 7961 Peach Point Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7961 Peach Point Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7961 Peach Point Ave has units with dishwashers.

