Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

7893 Altana Way

7893 Altana Way · (760) 992-3350
Location

7893 Altana Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Near The Mission Valley River - Address: 7893 Altana Way, San Diego CA 92108
Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350

Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath House in the heart of Mission Valley. Sleek kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters & back-splash. This tri-level gem boasts engineered hardwood floors, berber carpet, open living area, spacious windows, lavish master bath & large walk-in closet.

Upgrades in every bathroom to accommodate the lush lifestyle of the unit. Beautiful outdoor patio with a fireplace to entertain all of your guests.

Upper Deck BBQ and fireplace!!

Near multiple shopping centers and the Mission Valley River. Come take a look at this gem today!

*Google Maps On Zillow is Not Accurate Of The Rental Unit*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4764417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7893 Altana Way have any available units?
7893 Altana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7893 Altana Way have?
Some of 7893 Altana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7893 Altana Way currently offering any rent specials?
7893 Altana Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7893 Altana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7893 Altana Way is pet friendly.
Does 7893 Altana Way offer parking?
No, 7893 Altana Way does not offer parking.
Does 7893 Altana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7893 Altana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7893 Altana Way have a pool?
No, 7893 Altana Way does not have a pool.
Does 7893 Altana Way have accessible units?
No, 7893 Altana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7893 Altana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7893 Altana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
