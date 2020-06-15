Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Beautiful Home Near The Mission Valley River - Address: 7893 Altana Way, San Diego CA 92108

Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350



Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bath House in the heart of Mission Valley. Sleek kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters & back-splash. This tri-level gem boasts engineered hardwood floors, berber carpet, open living area, spacious windows, lavish master bath & large walk-in closet.



Upgrades in every bathroom to accommodate the lush lifestyle of the unit. Beautiful outdoor patio with a fireplace to entertain all of your guests.



Upper Deck BBQ and fireplace!!



Near multiple shopping centers and the Mission Valley River. Come take a look at this gem today!



*Google Maps On Zillow is Not Accurate Of The Rental Unit*



No Cats Allowed



