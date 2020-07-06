All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7878 Caminio Glorita

7878 Camino Glorita · No Longer Available
Location

7878 Camino Glorita, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
this University City condo has it all! Just under 1,200 sq. ft. spanning 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The bedrooms are carpeted, while the rest of condo has lovely tile flooring. The kitchen will come will all the appliances and tons of cabinet and counter top space. The laundry room includes a washer/dryer set and the patio is perfecting for summer night BBQs! The peaceful complex features include 2 parking spots (1 in a shared garage and 1 reserved) and a community pool. This property is available now, but dont wait, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7878 Caminio Glorita have any available units?
7878 Caminio Glorita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7878 Caminio Glorita have?
Some of 7878 Caminio Glorita's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7878 Caminio Glorita currently offering any rent specials?
7878 Caminio Glorita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7878 Caminio Glorita pet-friendly?
No, 7878 Caminio Glorita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7878 Caminio Glorita offer parking?
Yes, 7878 Caminio Glorita offers parking.
Does 7878 Caminio Glorita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7878 Caminio Glorita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7878 Caminio Glorita have a pool?
Yes, 7878 Caminio Glorita has a pool.
Does 7878 Caminio Glorita have accessible units?
No, 7878 Caminio Glorita does not have accessible units.
Does 7878 Caminio Glorita have units with dishwashers?
No, 7878 Caminio Glorita does not have units with dishwashers.

