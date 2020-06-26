All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7875 Camino Tranquilo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7875 Camino Tranquilo
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

7875 Camino Tranquilo

7875 Camino Tranquilo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7875 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7875 Camino Tranquilo Available 07/16/19 Town home with Garage in University Woods near UCSD - 2 Story 3 bedroom condo with 1 car garage now available in University Woods. New flooring and paint throughout. Private back patio area with plenty of light. Living space located on bottom floor and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Located on quiet side of complex near the park. Walking distance to Vons and university bus stops. 1 Car garage and additional off street parking spot included. Water and trash is covered in the rent for low utility bills.

Property is available for lease to view this property, please call Daniel, Broker, at 858-684-7999

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
7875 Camino Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7875 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
7875 Camino Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7875 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
No, 7875 Camino Tranquilo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
Yes, 7875 Camino Tranquilo offers parking.
Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7875 Camino Tranquilo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
No, 7875 Camino Tranquilo does not have a pool.
Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 7875 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
No, 7875 Camino Tranquilo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7875 Camino Tranquilo have units with air conditioning?
No, 7875 Camino Tranquilo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University