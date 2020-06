Amenities

Family House 5 blocks to beach! Great for kids. 1/2 acre fenced yard. Hot tub. Fire pit. Grass Volleyball / Badminton Court. Sleeps 8-10. 4 Bedrooms + Convertible bed(s), 2.5 Baths Relax and enjoy yourself in beautiful La Jolla Shores in this traditional La Jolla Summerhouse. This property is situated on a large, level 1/2 acre ringed with mature palm trees, fruit trees and tropical plants. Enjoy the sun and the volleyball / badminton court or relax in the shade under the tree canopy while you unwind.