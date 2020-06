Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

3 Spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen includes all appliances (refrigerator, d/w, microwave and stove/oven) and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room with full size w/d included and storage space. On the exterior is a private patio and 2 off street parking spaces, one of which is in the shared garage. With lots to see and tons to do, you wont want to miss this opportunity to live in one of San Diegos most desirable areas.