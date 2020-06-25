Amenities

7837 Deerfield Street Available 07/08/20 4 bed/ 2.5 bath with contemporary designs! San Carlos Area! Walk to Mission Trails Regional Park! 1900 sqft. 2 car garage/ large backyard - Come check out this one of kind, full remodel with contemporary tastes and design! Located in San Carlos, tenants can walk to Mission Trails National Park where they having hiking/ biking trails and more! Owner gutted the entire 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home and turned it into a beautiful and upgraded home! High, vaulted ceilings in living and dining room. Gray colored ceramic tile flooring throughout house. Additional room next to kitchen includes wood exposed beams and fireplace. Contemporary kitchen remodel with brushed nickel pull out kitchen handles. Quartz countertops throughout with stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and electric stove. Contemporary light fixtures and recessed lighting. Large windows for open/ bright light and sliding back door that opens up to backyard. Private yard where beautiful stone/ rock work is being used as a mini retaining wall. Tenants can set outdoor patio furniture in backyard or on upper terrace level.



Upstairs includes the 4 bedrooms where there's carpet installed. Ceiling fans and light fixtures in all bedrooms. Master bedrooms includes master bathroom with beautiful upgrades stone floor and wall tile. 2 pockets to set bathroom toiletries. Extra large walk- in closet with plenty of space to hang clothes, accessories, shoes and other items for storage. Upstairs hallway includes built in shelving units. 2nd full bathroom also located on 2nd floor with new light fixtures and large double sink vanity.



2 car garage and driveway attached to home. Beautiful landscaping and large trees for added privacy. Washer/ dryer hookups.



$3,650 per month/ $6,500 security deposit. 12 month lease required. Sorry, NO pets. Renter's insurance is required. Tenants pay for all utilities.



This is a non-smoking home. $37.00 Application fee/pp We can hold unit up to 10 days. Available mid July!!



