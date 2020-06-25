All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

7837 Deerfield Street

7837 Deerfield Street · (619) 260-8121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7837 Deerfield Street, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7837 Deerfield Street · Avail. Jul 8

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7837 Deerfield Street Available 07/08/20 4 bed/ 2.5 bath with contemporary designs! San Carlos Area! Walk to Mission Trails Regional Park! 1900 sqft. 2 car garage/ large backyard - Come check out this one of kind, full remodel with contemporary tastes and design! Located in San Carlos, tenants can walk to Mission Trails National Park where they having hiking/ biking trails and more! Owner gutted the entire 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home and turned it into a beautiful and upgraded home! High, vaulted ceilings in living and dining room. Gray colored ceramic tile flooring throughout house. Additional room next to kitchen includes wood exposed beams and fireplace. Contemporary kitchen remodel with brushed nickel pull out kitchen handles. Quartz countertops throughout with stainless steel microwave, dishwasher and electric stove. Contemporary light fixtures and recessed lighting. Large windows for open/ bright light and sliding back door that opens up to backyard. Private yard where beautiful stone/ rock work is being used as a mini retaining wall. Tenants can set outdoor patio furniture in backyard or on upper terrace level.

Upstairs includes the 4 bedrooms where there's carpet installed. Ceiling fans and light fixtures in all bedrooms. Master bedrooms includes master bathroom with beautiful upgrades stone floor and wall tile. 2 pockets to set bathroom toiletries. Extra large walk- in closet with plenty of space to hang clothes, accessories, shoes and other items for storage. Upstairs hallway includes built in shelving units. 2nd full bathroom also located on 2nd floor with new light fixtures and large double sink vanity.

2 car garage and driveway attached to home. Beautiful landscaping and large trees for added privacy. Washer/ dryer hookups.

$3,650 per month/ $6,500 security deposit. 12 month lease required. Sorry, NO pets. Renter's insurance is required. Tenants pay for all utilities.

This is a non-smoking home. $37.00 Application fee/pp We can hold unit up to 10 days. Available mid July!!

For showings, call (619) 260-8121 or reply to this ad. M/F 9am-5pm. By agent.

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177 Equal Housing opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 Deerfield Street have any available units?
7837 Deerfield Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7837 Deerfield Street have?
Some of 7837 Deerfield Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 Deerfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
7837 Deerfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 Deerfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 7837 Deerfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7837 Deerfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 7837 Deerfield Street offers parking.
Does 7837 Deerfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7837 Deerfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 Deerfield Street have a pool?
No, 7837 Deerfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 7837 Deerfield Street have accessible units?
No, 7837 Deerfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 Deerfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7837 Deerfield Street has units with dishwashers.
