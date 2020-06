Amenities

Come live the downtown dream in this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo that's perfectly located in the Gaslamp at The Lofts @ 777 6th Ave. This condo offers freshly painted walls, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and stackable washer/dryer and a wonderful balcony for relaxing. Complex features a gym, BBQ and entertaining area and is in walking distance to all downtown attractions. Walk right outside your door into the heart of the Gaslamp!