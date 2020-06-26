All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

7765 Camino Glorita

7765 Camino Glorita · No Longer Available
Location

7765 Camino Glorita, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
7765 Camino Glorita Available 06/15/19 UTC Corner Unit Townhome! - Two story corner unit townhome with entry on first level and unit above garage on second level neutral carpet (pictures do not show newer grey carpet) tile flooring in kitchen, fresh paint, spacious balcony, large living room and dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven. One bedroom has access to bath and separate access from hallway. Bath has three areas, two half baths with tub/shower combo in between. Parking for one car garage below with extra parking on private streets in complex. Walk to park, pool, tot-lot and volleyball court. Close to University City High School, elementary school and five minutes or less to UCSD. No pets please.

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3234411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7765 Camino Glorita have any available units?
7765 Camino Glorita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7765 Camino Glorita have?
Some of 7765 Camino Glorita's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7765 Camino Glorita currently offering any rent specials?
7765 Camino Glorita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7765 Camino Glorita pet-friendly?
No, 7765 Camino Glorita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7765 Camino Glorita offer parking?
Yes, 7765 Camino Glorita offers parking.
Does 7765 Camino Glorita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7765 Camino Glorita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7765 Camino Glorita have a pool?
Yes, 7765 Camino Glorita has a pool.
Does 7765 Camino Glorita have accessible units?
No, 7765 Camino Glorita does not have accessible units.
Does 7765 Camino Glorita have units with dishwashers?
No, 7765 Camino Glorita does not have units with dishwashers.
