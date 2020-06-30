All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7757 Margerum Ave #143.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7757 Margerum Ave #143
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:46 PM

7757 Margerum Ave #143

7757 Margerum Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7757 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Charming Del Cerro condo, lots of upgrades & community amenities! - Two bedroom, two bathroom 1000sqft condo located in the Mission Trail Villas available January 5, 2020. The unit has two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. The bedrooms are nicely separated for more privacy. There is a washer and dryer IN THIS UNIT which is great because not all units have a washer and dryer. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. The bedrooms have new carpet and the living area has new laminate flooring. There is a private patio which is great for barbecues and there is also a storage closet. The unit is close to the mailbox and assigned parking space, very convenient. There is a pool, spa, sauna, small workout area, and tennis court. There is also a park just a block away. Water bill is included in the price. Close to Cowel's Mountain and Mission Trails hiking.

Utilities: water included, power & cable/internet in tenants name
Pet Policy: Case by case basis with additional rent & positive pet references
Lease Term: 6 or 18 month lease.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5432278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 have any available units?
7757 Margerum Ave #143 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 have?
Some of 7757 Margerum Ave #143's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 Margerum Ave #143 currently offering any rent specials?
7757 Margerum Ave #143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 Margerum Ave #143 pet-friendly?
No, 7757 Margerum Ave #143 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 offer parking?
Yes, 7757 Margerum Ave #143 offers parking.
Does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7757 Margerum Ave #143 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 have a pool?
Yes, 7757 Margerum Ave #143 has a pool.
Does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 have accessible units?
No, 7757 Margerum Ave #143 does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 Margerum Ave #143 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7757 Margerum Ave #143 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University