7757 Margerum Ave #143

Charming Del Cerro condo, lots of upgrades & community amenities! - Two bedroom, two bathroom 1000sqft condo located in the Mission Trail Villas available January 5, 2020. The unit has two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms. The bedrooms are nicely separated for more privacy. There is a washer and dryer IN THIS UNIT which is great because not all units have a washer and dryer. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. The bedrooms have new carpet and the living area has new laminate flooring. There is a private patio which is great for barbecues and there is also a storage closet. The unit is close to the mailbox and assigned parking space, very convenient. There is a pool, spa, sauna, small workout area, and tennis court. There is also a park just a block away. Water bill is included in the price. Close to Cowel's Mountain and Mission Trails hiking.



Utilities: water included, power & cable/internet in tenants name

Pet Policy: Case by case basis with additional rent & positive pet references

Lease Term: 6 or 18 month lease.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



