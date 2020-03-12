Amenities

7729 Lake Adlon Drive Available 06/05/20 Incredible Views of Cowles Mountain from this 3 Bed/2 Bath Energy Efficient Home!!! - Enjoy stunning views of Cowles Mountain from your front yard.



This beautiful single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house with over 1,800 square feet of space offers wood flooring throughout, new paint and newer double paned windows. The kitchen includes a high-end Thermador stainless steel oven and range. Also included are refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, new cabinets, and an additional Office/Homework nook space.



The bathrooms include new vanities, counter tops, sinks and faucets. The bedrooms spacious and offer plenty of natural light.



Custom privacy and black out window treatments included on all windows.



The house includes a 2 car attached garage and a large driveway for additional vehicles. The washer and dryer are located in the garage. The house has central heating & air conditioning.



Do you want a lower utility bill? The Solar Panels on the roof will provide a more energy efficient home and a lower monthly SDG&E bill.



Huge private back yard with a basketball hoop included.



The neighborhood includes high rated schools within walking distance of the house as well as being located close to shopping, Lake Murray, Cowles Mountain, Grossmont College and the golf course.



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $8,750 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



