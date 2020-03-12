All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

7729 Lake Adlon Drive

7729 Lake Adlon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7729 Lake Adlon Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
7729 Lake Adlon Drive Available 06/05/20 Incredible Views of Cowles Mountain from this 3 Bed/2 Bath Energy Efficient Home!!! - Enjoy stunning views of Cowles Mountain from your front yard.

This beautiful single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house with over 1,800 square feet of space offers wood flooring throughout, new paint and newer double paned windows. The kitchen includes a high-end Thermador stainless steel oven and range. Also included are refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, new cabinets, and an additional Office/Homework nook space.

The bathrooms include new vanities, counter tops, sinks and faucets. The bedrooms spacious and offer plenty of natural light.

Custom privacy and black out window treatments included on all windows.

The house includes a 2 car attached garage and a large driveway for additional vehicles. The washer and dryer are located in the garage. The house has central heating & air conditioning.

Do you want a lower utility bill? The Solar Panels on the roof will provide a more energy efficient home and a lower monthly SDG&E bill.

Huge private back yard with a basketball hoop included.

The neighborhood includes high rated schools within walking distance of the house as well as being located close to shopping, Lake Murray, Cowles Mountain, Grossmont College and the golf course.

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $8,750 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4717430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive have any available units?
7729 Lake Adlon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive have?
Some of 7729 Lake Adlon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 Lake Adlon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7729 Lake Adlon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 Lake Adlon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7729 Lake Adlon Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7729 Lake Adlon Drive offers parking.
Does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7729 Lake Adlon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive have a pool?
No, 7729 Lake Adlon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7729 Lake Adlon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 Lake Adlon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7729 Lake Adlon Drive has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

