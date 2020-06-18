All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7724 Acama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7724 Acama Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:16 PM

7724 Acama Street

7724 Acama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7724 Acama Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sorrento Valley 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been recently upgraded throughout. Sorrento Valley is known as a center for high tech, biotech and scientific research, aided by its close proximity to the University of California, San Diego. The home feature laminate wood floors in the common and bedroom areas with tile in the bath and kitchen. Cherry cabinets and granite counter-tops surround the stainless appliances, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a center island for your entertaining needs. The front yard and fenced in backyard is perfect for one small pet and the gardener is included in the rent. Plenty of natural light is provided with big windows and arched door way between the living room and kitchen. The garage, attic and built in shelving will provide plenty of storage to fit your two cars.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 10/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Acama Street have any available units?
7724 Acama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 Acama Street have?
Some of 7724 Acama Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Acama Street currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Acama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Acama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7724 Acama Street is pet friendly.
Does 7724 Acama Street offer parking?
Yes, 7724 Acama Street offers parking.
Does 7724 Acama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Acama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Acama Street have a pool?
No, 7724 Acama Street does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Acama Street have accessible units?
No, 7724 Acama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Acama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7724 Acama Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University