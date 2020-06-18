7724 Acama Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sorrento Valley 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has been recently upgraded throughout. Sorrento Valley is known as a center for high tech, biotech and scientific research, aided by its close proximity to the University of California, San Diego. The home feature laminate wood floors in the common and bedroom areas with tile in the bath and kitchen. Cherry cabinets and granite counter-tops surround the stainless appliances, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a center island for your entertaining needs. The front yard and fenced in backyard is perfect for one small pet and the gardener is included in the rent. Plenty of natural light is provided with big windows and arched door way between the living room and kitchen. The garage, attic and built in shelving will provide plenty of storage to fit your two cars.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 10/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.