All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7683 Hazard Center Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7683 Hazard Center Dr
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

7683 Hazard Center Dr

7683 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7683 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Condo in San Diego - Two Story Condo in Union Square at Hazard Center located in the heart of Mission Valley, just minutes to shopping, restaurants, the Trolley, and freeway access.

This condo has an open and bright layout with tall ceilings. The kitchen features a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space and cabinet space.

Central air conditioning and forced heating along with a gas fireplace to keep the inside tempature just the way you want. The Master bedroom closet has a built in organizer and a private balcony. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. This unit also has a private covered patio. The complex has a pool and spa.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Month to Month

Please do not disturb our current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2583906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7683 Hazard Center Dr have any available units?
7683 Hazard Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7683 Hazard Center Dr have?
Some of 7683 Hazard Center Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7683 Hazard Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7683 Hazard Center Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7683 Hazard Center Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7683 Hazard Center Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7683 Hazard Center Dr offer parking?
No, 7683 Hazard Center Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7683 Hazard Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7683 Hazard Center Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7683 Hazard Center Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7683 Hazard Center Dr has a pool.
Does 7683 Hazard Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 7683 Hazard Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7683 Hazard Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7683 Hazard Center Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University