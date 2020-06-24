7683 Hazard Center Dr

Amenities

3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Condo in San Diego - Two Story Condo in Union Square at Hazard Center located in the heart of Mission Valley, just minutes to shopping, restaurants, the Trolley, and freeway access.



This condo has an open and bright layout with tall ceilings. The kitchen features a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is plenty of counter space and cabinet space.



Central air conditioning and forced heating along with a gas fireplace to keep the inside tempature just the way you want. The Master bedroom closet has a built in organizer and a private balcony. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. This unit also has a private covered patio. The complex has a pool and spa.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash paid. No Pets and No Smoking



Month to Month



Please do not disturb our current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



