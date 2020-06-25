7675 Goode Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom Home in Paradise Hills! - 1641 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath two story home in Paradise Hills! First floor with spacious carpeted living and dining area with fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms with mirrored closets. Master bathroom with dual sinks. 2 car attached garage. Fenced yard. Access to the community recreational center, tennis courts, pool/spa and basketball courts. Pets OK. Must See!!



DRE 01197438



(RLNE2774381)