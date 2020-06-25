7675 Goode Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in Paradise Hills! - 1641 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath two story home in Paradise Hills! First floor with spacious carpeted living and dining area with fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms with mirrored closets. Master bathroom with dual sinks. 2 car attached garage. Fenced yard. Access to the community recreational center, tennis courts, pool/spa and basketball courts. Pets OK. Must See!!
DRE 01197438
(RLNE2774381)