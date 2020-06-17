766 Picador Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMING SOON! HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE STORY CONDO IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO! - Coming Soon! This lovely 3 bedroom home is beautifully upgraded with new tile and laminate flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Open and airy with a large living room, open-concept kitchen and dining area, 3 big bedrooms and even a private, fenced patio area. This condo sits nestled in a large, parklike green belt. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage, complete with washer/dryer hookups. Just a short trip to 32nd Street or Coronado Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4594622)