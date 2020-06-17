All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

766 Picador Blvd

766 Picador Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

766 Picador Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COMING SOON! HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE STORY CONDO IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO! - Coming Soon! This lovely 3 bedroom home is beautifully upgraded with new tile and laminate flooring, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Open and airy with a large living room, open-concept kitchen and dining area, 3 big bedrooms and even a private, fenced patio area. This condo sits nestled in a large, parklike green belt. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage, complete with washer/dryer hookups. Just a short trip to 32nd Street or Coronado Naval Bases. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4594622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Picador Blvd have any available units?
766 Picador Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 766 Picador Blvd have?
Some of 766 Picador Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Picador Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
766 Picador Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Picador Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 766 Picador Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 766 Picador Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 766 Picador Blvd does offer parking.
Does 766 Picador Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 766 Picador Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Picador Blvd have a pool?
No, 766 Picador Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 766 Picador Blvd have accessible units?
No, 766 Picador Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Picador Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Picador Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
