7584 Volclay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath at the Base of Cowles Mountain in San Carlos For Rent! - Must See House For Rent NOW!



At the base of Cowles Mountain you will find this beautiful, fully upgraded 4 BD/2 BA home. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave), tile floors & extra storage space. You will be overwhelmed by the high volume vaulted ceilings in the living room. The home also includes a washer & dryer in the garage.



Enjoy cool San Diego evenings in front of the fireplace or spend the warm evenings on your patio gazing at the unobstructed views & stars.



Beautiful gleaming hard wood floors throughout. Comfortable spacious bedrooms on both floors of the house & remodeled bathrooms.This home has many energy and green features such as dual pane insulated windows, extra attic insulation, sun shades on rear patio to keep heat and sun out, hot water recirculator to get hot water on demand, fully irrigated automatic sprinkler system, a large rain barrel to collect rain water to water plants and landscape, etc...



Mission Trails Regional Park and Cowles Mountain are literally walking distance from this beautiful home.



Close to Military Bases and Top Rated Schools.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, & WiFi. Owner pays trash and gardener.



Available for Move-In NOW



Rent: $3,100.00

Security Deposit: $3,100.00



Small Dog Considered. (Additional Security Deposit Required)



Application Requirements:

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $7,500 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 years tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2055484)