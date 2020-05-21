All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

7584 Volclay Drive

7584 Volclay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7584 Volclay Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath at the Base of Cowles Mountain in San Carlos For Rent! - Must See House For Rent NOW!

At the base of Cowles Mountain you will find this beautiful, fully upgraded 4 BD/2 BA home. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave), tile floors & extra storage space. You will be overwhelmed by the high volume vaulted ceilings in the living room. The home also includes a washer & dryer in the garage.

Enjoy cool San Diego evenings in front of the fireplace or spend the warm evenings on your patio gazing at the unobstructed views & stars.

Beautiful gleaming hard wood floors throughout. Comfortable spacious bedrooms on both floors of the house & remodeled bathrooms.This home has many energy and green features such as dual pane insulated windows, extra attic insulation, sun shades on rear patio to keep heat and sun out, hot water recirculator to get hot water on demand, fully irrigated automatic sprinkler system, a large rain barrel to collect rain water to water plants and landscape, etc...

Mission Trails Regional Park and Cowles Mountain are literally walking distance from this beautiful home.

Close to Military Bases and Top Rated Schools.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable, & WiFi. Owner pays trash and gardener.

Available for Move-In NOW

Rent: $3,100.00
Security Deposit: $3,100.00

Small Dog Considered. (Additional Security Deposit Required)

Application Requirements:
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $7,500 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 years tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call our leasing line to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2055484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7584 Volclay Drive have any available units?
7584 Volclay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7584 Volclay Drive have?
Some of 7584 Volclay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7584 Volclay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7584 Volclay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7584 Volclay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7584 Volclay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7584 Volclay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7584 Volclay Drive offers parking.
Does 7584 Volclay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7584 Volclay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7584 Volclay Drive have a pool?
No, 7584 Volclay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7584 Volclay Drive have accessible units?
No, 7584 Volclay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7584 Volclay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7584 Volclay Drive has units with dishwashers.
