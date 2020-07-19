All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

755 Rosecrans St

755 Rosecrans Street · No Longer Available
Location

755 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
755 Rosecrans St Available 02/08/19 On the Bay, Single level, Paradise - Right on bay! Views of the bay, docks, and downtown skylights. Walking trail, outdoor view patio and second private patio. Bay views from Living Room, Kitchen and Master bedroom.. 3 Bedroom 3 bath plus large bonus room. This home is nicely upgraded with an open floor plan. There is a Fireplace, laundry hook ups, wired for spa if desired, invisible fence available if desired, alarm system installed and available for a monthly fee. 2 car garage plus additional parking for 3. Walk to shoreline, restaurants and lots of entertainment.

(RLNE4661143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Rosecrans St have any available units?
755 Rosecrans St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Rosecrans St have?
Some of 755 Rosecrans St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Rosecrans St currently offering any rent specials?
755 Rosecrans St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Rosecrans St pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Rosecrans St is pet friendly.
Does 755 Rosecrans St offer parking?
Yes, 755 Rosecrans St offers parking.
Does 755 Rosecrans St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Rosecrans St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Rosecrans St have a pool?
No, 755 Rosecrans St does not have a pool.
Does 755 Rosecrans St have accessible units?
No, 755 Rosecrans St does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Rosecrans St have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Rosecrans St does not have units with dishwashers.
