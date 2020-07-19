Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

755 Rosecrans St Available 02/08/19 On the Bay, Single level, Paradise - Right on bay! Views of the bay, docks, and downtown skylights. Walking trail, outdoor view patio and second private patio. Bay views from Living Room, Kitchen and Master bedroom.. 3 Bedroom 3 bath plus large bonus room. This home is nicely upgraded with an open floor plan. There is a Fireplace, laundry hook ups, wired for spa if desired, invisible fence available if desired, alarm system installed and available for a monthly fee. 2 car garage plus additional parking for 3. Walk to shoreline, restaurants and lots of entertainment.



(RLNE4661143)