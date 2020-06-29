7521 Hazard Center Drive

Amenities
Townhome in Mission Valley - 3Br/2.5Ba, 1090 Sq. Ft., Updated Townhome
NEW Paint & Carpet Throughout
Spacious Living Room with plenty of light
Kitchen with wood cabinets, white appliances, and tile countertops with breakfast bar
Kitchen has sliding glass door that leads to Enclosed side patio with brick and grass
Master with en-suite with soaking tub/shower, dual vanity
Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer
All bedrooms located upstairs
Central AC/Heat
Gated community w/a pool & spa
Close to Mission & Fashion Valley Shopping, Hazard Center, Restaurants, Golf Course & QUALCOMM Stadium
Available Now
Non-smoking Property
Small pet OK! With additional security deposit
