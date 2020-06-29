All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7521 Hazard Center Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

7521 Hazard Center Drive

7521 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7521 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Townhome in Mission Valley - 3Br/2.5Ba, 1090 Sq. Ft., Updated Townhome
NEW Paint & Carpet Throughout
Spacious Living Room with plenty of light
Kitchen with wood cabinets, white appliances, and tile countertops with breakfast bar
Kitchen has sliding glass door that leads to Enclosed side patio with brick and grass
Master with en-suite with soaking tub/shower, dual vanity
Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer
All bedrooms located upstairs
Central AC/Heat
Gated community w/a pool & spa
Close to Mission & Fashion Valley Shopping, Hazard Center, Restaurants, Golf Course & QUALCOMM Stadium
Available Now
Non-smoking Property
Small pet OK! With additional security deposit
Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to Schedule a Viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperites.com

(RLNE5427640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 Hazard Center Drive have any available units?
7521 Hazard Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 Hazard Center Drive have?
Some of 7521 Hazard Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 Hazard Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7521 Hazard Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 Hazard Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7521 Hazard Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7521 Hazard Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7521 Hazard Center Drive offers parking.
Does 7521 Hazard Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7521 Hazard Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 Hazard Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7521 Hazard Center Drive has a pool.
Does 7521 Hazard Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 7521 Hazard Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 Hazard Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7521 Hazard Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

