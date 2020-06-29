7521 Hazard Center Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Townhome in Mission Valley - 3Br/2.5Ba, 1090 Sq. Ft., Updated Townhome

NEW Paint & Carpet Throughout

Spacious Living Room with plenty of light

Kitchen with wood cabinets, white appliances, and tile countertops with breakfast bar

Kitchen has sliding glass door that leads to Enclosed side patio with brick and grass

Master with en-suite with soaking tub/shower, dual vanity

Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer

All bedrooms located upstairs

Central AC/Heat

Gated community w/a pool & spa

Close to Mission & Fashion Valley Shopping, Hazard Center, Restaurants, Golf Course & QUALCOMM Stadium

Available Now

Non-smoking Property

Small pet OK! With additional security deposit

Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to Schedule a Viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperites.com



