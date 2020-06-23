All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7415 Charmant Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7415 Charmant Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7415 Charmant Dr

7415 Charmant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7415 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Description:
1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit in La Jolla/UTC area (Verano). 700 sq ft. upgraded unit. Great location, near UTC mall, UCSD, and shopping/restaurants. Upper floor and corner unit. GE stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Travertine tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Carpet, paint and dual pane windows. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk-in closet and crown molding all over. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Fireplace and balcony with storage. 1 reserved underground car parking. Common amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi, internet cafe and fitness center. Sorry no pets.

Price:-
$1,450.00
Square Footage:
704
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 3,625.00
Beds / Baths:
1/1
Deposit:
$1,400.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Pool, Spa, Washer / Dryer, Washer / Dryer, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, Patio / Balcony, Gym / Excercise Room, Second Floor
Availability:
2014-12-15
Parking:
No
Pets:
No

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Charmant Dr have any available units?
7415 Charmant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 Charmant Dr have?
Some of 7415 Charmant Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Charmant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Charmant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Charmant Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Charmant Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7415 Charmant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Dr offers parking.
Does 7415 Charmant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Charmant Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Dr has a pool.
Does 7415 Charmant Dr have accessible units?
No, 7415 Charmant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Charmant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University