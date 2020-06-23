7415 Charmant Dr

Amenities
Description:
1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit in La Jolla/UTC area (Verano). 700 sq ft. upgraded unit. Great location, near UTC mall, UCSD, and shopping/restaurants. Upper floor and corner unit. GE stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Travertine tile kitchen and bathroom floors. Carpet, paint and dual pane windows. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk-in closet and crown molding all over. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Fireplace and balcony with storage. 1 reserved underground car parking. Common amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi, internet cafe and fitness center. Sorry no pets.
Price:-
$1,450.00
Square Footage:
704
Minimum Monthly
Income Required:
$ 3,625.00
Beds / Baths:
1/1
Deposit:
$1,400.00
Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Dishwasher, Pool, Spa, Washer / Dryer, Washer / Dryer, Fireplace, Patio / Balcony, Patio / Balcony, Gym / Excercise Room, Second Floor
Availability:
2014-12-15
Parking:
No
Pets:
No