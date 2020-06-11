All apartments in San Diego
7385 Calle Cristobal #228

7385 Calle Cristobal · (442) 264-0644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7385 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
7385 Calle Cristobal #228 Available 04/02/22 VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with loft located in Mira Mesa! - This is a lovely two-bedroom home located in Mira Mesa in the wonderful Canyon Park Villa Community.

As you walk into the home, you'll enter the combined living and dining room area that opens up into the kitchen. The kitchen features a newer fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, and microwave.

The layout is quite open which is great for entertaining year-round. Between the kitchen and living room is a corner fireplace that will give off the perfect amount of heat during the colder months.

Off to the left is a spiral staircase that leads up to an open loft that can be used as an additional living room or home office.

As you continue down the hall you will come to your first bedroom that has access to the hall bath. Further down is the master bedroom and bathroom. Both rooms offer an abundance of closet space.

The home comes with two parking spaces, one of which is covered. The community also features a sparkling pool and is walking distance to the Lopaz Ridge Park.

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE2923514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 have any available units?
7385 Calle Cristobal #228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 have?
Some of 7385 Calle Cristobal #228's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 currently offering any rent specials?
7385 Calle Cristobal #228 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 is pet friendly.
Does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 offer parking?
Yes, 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 does offer parking.
Does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 have a pool?
Yes, 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 has a pool.
Does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 have accessible units?
No, 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 does not have accessible units.
Does 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7385 Calle Cristobal #228 has units with dishwashers.
