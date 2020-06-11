Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

7385 Calle Cristobal #228 Available 04/02/22 VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with loft located in Mira Mesa! - This is a lovely two-bedroom home located in Mira Mesa in the wonderful Canyon Park Villa Community.



As you walk into the home, you'll enter the combined living and dining room area that opens up into the kitchen. The kitchen features a newer fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, and microwave.



The layout is quite open which is great for entertaining year-round. Between the kitchen and living room is a corner fireplace that will give off the perfect amount of heat during the colder months.



Off to the left is a spiral staircase that leads up to an open loft that can be used as an additional living room or home office.



As you continue down the hall you will come to your first bedroom that has access to the hall bath. Further down is the master bedroom and bathroom. Both rooms offer an abundance of closet space.



The home comes with two parking spaces, one of which is covered. The community also features a sparkling pool and is walking distance to the Lopaz Ridge Park.



Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE2923514)