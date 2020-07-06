All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 15 2020

7378 Sean Taylor Ln

7378 Sean Taylor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7378 Sean Taylor Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great low maintenance home for the busy family. Interior has plenty of natural light. Flooring on 2nd floor updated in March. Backyard has patio slab and lined with trees (lemon and orange). Updated lighting fixtures and refreshed paint. Front yard landscaping updated last summer. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Most kitchen appliance 1 year old. Great for home for families! Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner covers landscaping maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln have any available units?
7378 Sean Taylor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln have?
Some of 7378 Sean Taylor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7378 Sean Taylor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7378 Sean Taylor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7378 Sean Taylor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7378 Sean Taylor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7378 Sean Taylor Ln offers parking.
Does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7378 Sean Taylor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln have a pool?
No, 7378 Sean Taylor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln have accessible units?
No, 7378 Sean Taylor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7378 Sean Taylor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7378 Sean Taylor Ln has units with dishwashers.

