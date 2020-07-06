7378 Sean Taylor Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great low maintenance home for the busy family. Interior has plenty of natural light. Flooring on 2nd floor updated in March. Backyard has patio slab and lined with trees (lemon and orange). Updated lighting fixtures and refreshed paint. Front yard landscaping updated last summer. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Most kitchen appliance 1 year old. Great for home for families! Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner covers landscaping maintenance.