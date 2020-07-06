7378 Sean Taylor Ln

7378 Sean Taylor Lane, San Diego, CA 92126 Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great low maintenance home for the busy family. Interior has plenty of natural light. Flooring on 2nd floor updated in March. Backyard has patio slab and lined with trees (lemon and orange). Updated lighting fixtures and refreshed paint. Front yard landscaping updated last summer. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Most kitchen appliance 1 year old. Great for home for families! Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner covers landscaping maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
