734 Sapphire Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Experience Pacific Beach living at Sapphire Apartments. Our premium 1Bdm 1Ba apartment homes are just steps from the ocean and include upgrades and amenities. Spacious floor plan with new laminate wood floor, dining area and large bedroom. The kitchen includes all appliances, quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet space. This beach community offers laundry room and assigned parking is available (Parking Rent). Walk to shops and restaurants. Small Pets with approval (Pet Rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including Utility Rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 6/1/2020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.