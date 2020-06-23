All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:50 AM

734 Sapphire Street

734 Sapphire Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Sapphire Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Experience Pacific Beach living at Sapphire Apartments. Our premium 1Bdm 1Ba apartment homes are just steps from the ocean and include upgrades and amenities. Spacious floor plan with new laminate wood floor, dining area and large bedroom. The kitchen includes all appliances, quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet space. This beach community offers laundry room and assigned parking is available (Parking Rent). Walk to shops and restaurants. Small Pets with approval (Pet Rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including Utility Rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 6/1/2020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Sapphire Street have any available units?
734 Sapphire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Sapphire Street have?
Some of 734 Sapphire Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Sapphire Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 Sapphire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Sapphire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Sapphire Street is pet friendly.
Does 734 Sapphire Street offer parking?
Yes, 734 Sapphire Street offers parking.
Does 734 Sapphire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Sapphire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Sapphire Street have a pool?
No, 734 Sapphire Street does not have a pool.
Does 734 Sapphire Street have accessible units?
No, 734 Sapphire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Sapphire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Sapphire Street does not have units with dishwashers.

